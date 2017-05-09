Man accused of killing Boston doctors once worked at their luxury condominium

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium in South Boston once held a security job there, authorities said.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, kept his eyes shut Monday afternoon during his arraignment on two counts of murder. Teixeira is suspected of murdering Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos Friday night in their Dorchester Avenue residence. Officers shot him when they responded to calls for an armed intruder.

“The officers believed the assailant either pointed or fired a weapon at them in this dark hallway,” said Suffolk County DA Dan Conley. “In turn, they discharged their own firearms.”

Conley said Field texted a friend saying that a gunman was in the apartment that he shared with Bolanos and that they were in need of help.

Once inside, responding officers said they found Teixeira dressed in dark clothing and dark gloves. They also found the doctors bound and dead. A black bag filled with jewelry was also found inside their unit. Prosecutors believed the items belonged to Bolanos.

“Both individuals, your honor, were bound and deceased having obvious trauma,” said prosecutor John Pappas during Teixeira’s bedside arraignment at Tufts Medical Center.

The company that manages the condo sent a message to residents confirming that Teixeira briefly worked as a concierge in the condominium.

Sources tell 7News that after Teixeira was arrested for bank robbery last year, he told investigators that he had been fired from the concierge job.

The motive of the murders remains under investigation.

“There is no evidence whatsoever at this stage of the investigation that the suspect had a personal relationship with the doctors,” Conley said.

Bolanos and Field were engaged to be married. They were both beloved in the medical community and their neighborhood.

“Just being around them you would be in a better mood,” a friend said of the couple.

