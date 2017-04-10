Man accused of killing Fall River woman, burying body, due in court

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) – A 32-year-old man is due in court on charges he killed a Massachusetts woman and buried her body behind a vacant home in Rhode Island.

James Lombardi, of Cranston, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year old Krystal Boswell of Fall River.

Police say he killed Boswell at his home and then brought her body to a residence in Cranston where he had been doing construction work.

Police say Lombardi and Boswell were recently acquainted. Boswell had been missing from Fall River since April 1. They say an anonymous caller identified Lombardi as Boswell’s killer and pointed authorities to the burial site.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)