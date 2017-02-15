Man accused of killing mother of child by strangulation added to Most Wanted List

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence man accused of killing the mother of his child by strangulation has been added to the state’s Most Wanted List of fugitives, police announced Wednesday.

Emilio DeLarosa, 32, is wanted in connection with a Sept. 2016 homicide.

Police allege DeLarosa killed Wanda Rosa, the mother of his 4-year-old son, inside her home on Tudor Street in Methuen.

Police said Rosa, 29, had an active restraining order against DeLarosa, who had been recently released from state prison.

DeLarosa stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he has two tattoos, including a large cross on his back.

Police said he has ties to Lawrence, Methuen, New Hampshire, and the Dominican Republic.

Anyone who sees DeLarosa is asked to contact police.

