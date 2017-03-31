Man accused of murdering Everett man charged in death of Lynn woman

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of murdering an Everett man in late February has been charged in the 2016 death of a Lynn woman, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced. In both cases, police say a decomposing body was found at the murder scene.

David Grossack, 47, has been charged with the murder of 56-year-old Kathleen Burgess, just days after he was arrested in connection with the death of 65-year-old Francis Brescia.

Authorities say officers responded to a Lynn apartment on 40 Newhall Street on Dec. 29. 2016, and found Burgess’ body in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Police say officers noted signs of a struggle at the scene. The medical examiner determined Burgess was killed by blunt force trauma after identifying multiple facial fractures.

Investigators learned that Burgess was in a relationship with Grossack and that he had been at her apartment.

Grossack was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield in connection with Brescia’s death.

Related: Homicide investigation underway after body found at Everett apartment

Brescia’s body was found Feb. 25 at an Everett apartment complex after neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from his home. Police say his body was also in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Prosecutors say Grossack killed Brescia then “celebrated” by getting Chinese food. The men knew each other.

Grossack will be arraigned for Burgess’ murder in Lynn District Court on April 3. He was ordered held without in bail in connection with Brescia’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)