Man accused of murdering his girlfriend in front of young son to face judge

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - After nearly a year on the run, the man wanted in connection with a murder in Methuen is back in Massachusetts.

Emilio Delarosa will go before a judge Friday after being accused of choking Wanda Rosa, 29, to death in front of their young son.

Authorities arrested Delarosa in Patterson, California, on Sept. 6, where he was living and working under an alias. Police confirmed through fingerprints that the man they arrested was DeLarosa.

Rosa had an active restraining order against DeLarosa when she was killed.

Delarosa has an arraignment scheduled for Friday at Salem Superior Court, which the victim’s family plans on attending.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)