Man accused of murdering Lowell woman had lengthy, violent criminal record

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The man accused murdering his former girlfriend in a Lowell apartment on Thursday morning had a lengthy and violent past, court records show.

RELATED: Off-duty Lowell firefighter comes face-to-face with gun-wielding murder suspect

Ross Elliot, 51, is accused of shooting and killing Nicole White 44, on Stevens Street around 7:30 a.m. The incident sparked a massive manhunt, which came to an end on Friday.

Records from Lowell District Court indicate Elliot has faced a slew of violent charges over the years, including an incident in which he held a former girlfriend at knife-point in a bedroom. In another incident, Ross was charged with slamming a woman’s head against a wall and hitting her.

Elliot was found dead Friday afternoon in a trunk of a car on Lowell-Chelmsford line, 7’s Steve Cooper reports. He was said to be “armed, desperate and extremely dangerous.”

RELATED: Neighbors shocked, terrified after murder of Lowell mother sparks manhunt

Here’s a look at the charges that 7’s John Cuco uncovered Friday:

Dec. 2004: Armed assault and battery with intent to murder; domestic assault and battery with a knife; kidnapping

Dec. 2005: Assault and battery; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Aug. 2005: Resisting arrest; assault and battery on a police officer

Aug 2005: Illegal possession of a hypodermic needle and syringe; assault with a deadly weapon; domestic threats to kill.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)