Man accused of murdering South Boston doctors has criminal past

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man accused of killing two doctors in their South Boston penthouse apartment on Friday night has a criminal history.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Bampumim Teixeira, 30, has a pair of larceny convictions on his record.

RELATED: 1 of 2 South Boston doctors found dead texted friend: ‘Gunman in the house’

In June of 2016, Teixeira passed a note demanding money at a Boston bank. He committed the same crime two years earlier.

A clerk at Citizens Bank stated that Teixeira, in a 2014 robbery, walked up to her window and demanded $1,000. He then stated, “if you don’t give me $1,000, I’ll start shooting people.” He also demanded that the clerk count the money in front of him, which she did.

There was no dye pack, no gun was shown during the robbery and Teixeria didn’t leave a note. He then took public transportation to get back to his home in Chelsea and successfully evaded arrest.

Then, in June of 2016, Teixeria tried to rob the same Citizens Bank. After the incident, he was arrested at his home.

Teixeria later admitted to both bank robberies, and said he knew he was wanted by police after seeing his picture on the Mass. Most Wanted website.

On Monday, an attorney for Teixeira entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf to two counts of murder. Teixeira kept his eyes closed through his arraignment, and his lawyer didn’t argue for bail.

Teixeira is accused of binding and killing Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)