Man accused of murdering wife inside Cape Cod home

COTUIT, MA (WHDH) — Police in Cotuit are investigating after a woman was found murdered inside a home on Trout Brook Road.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney Office said Christoper Fratantonio, 37, was arrested for the murder of his 36-year-old wife, Mary Fratantonio.

Barnstable police responded to the home around 1:50 a.m. after recieving several calls from various parties regarding a violent crime which had taken place.

Crime scene specialists from the Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

