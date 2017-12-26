Man accused of New Bedford double murder arraigned in court

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A New Bedford man accused of a double murder two months ago was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Carmelo Kercado, 35, is accused of killing Stephen Bodden and Fabio Tavares on Oct. 10. Police said he shot and killed them while they were driving in a car on Central Avenue.

Kercado was arrested last week in North Carolina and brought back to Massachusetts to be arraigned. The motive for the double murder is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)