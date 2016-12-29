Man accused of OUI while driving snow plow in Holliston

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a snow plow in Holliston.

Police said the 35-year-old man was driving the truck with a plow on the front through the center of town and crashed into several parked vehicles. Police said they received several calls reporting the snow plow striking the vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

No one was seriously injured in the crashes. The suspect was found at his house and arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)