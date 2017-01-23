Man accused of planting bomb next to BPD cruiser held on high bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of planting an explosive device next to a Boston police cruiser was ordered held on high bail at his arraignment Monday.

Asim Kieta, 42, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, unlawful possession of an incendiary device, and arson. Kieta, a former Uber driver who now works as a chef in Charlestown, pleaded not guilty.

Investigators said Kieta planted an improvised bomb on Friday morning next to a cruiser that was parked on West Broadway in South Boston.

An officer spotted smoke coming from the cruiser around 8:15 a.m. and found what appeared to be a small propane tank wedged between the cruiser’s right tire and the sidewalk, according to investigators.

Police said three officers were taken to the hopsital after the deviced exploded, sending flames and debris flying. The officers were treated and released.

Investigators were able to track down Kieta by analyzing surveiallance video in the area. Footage showed a driver exit a vehicle with a shopping bag and approach the cruiser before leaving the scene without a bag.

Police Commissioner William Evans said he doesn’t know the motive behind the attack, but that Kieta has a criminal past. The FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force are aiding in the investigation.

Kieta was ordered held on $750,000 bail. He is due back in court on Feb. 2.

