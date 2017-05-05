Man accused of possessing powerful drug linked to overdoses arrested in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man who they say was in possession of a powerful synthetic drug that recently surfaced in the state.

Preston Thorpe, 24, was taken into custody Friday around 1 p.m. at a Best Western Hotel and charged with possession of carfentanil, Manchester police said.

Police said they searched Thorpe’s home last week and found a trace amount of carfentanil in the kitchen, along with a small amount of marijuana.

State officials said last week that carfentanil was confirmed to be in the state, and it was linked to three overdose deaths. Thorpe has not been charged in connection with the deaths.

Carfentanil was created to tranquilize large animals such as elephants. Officials said it’s 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 5,000 times stronger than heroin.

Police said Thorpe’s originally from California. Thorpe will likely appear in Manchester’s 9th Circuit Court on May 8, police said.

