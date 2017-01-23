Man accused of pulling fire alarm at Steelers admits to being Patriots fan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man accused of pulling a fire alarm early Sunday morning at the Pittsburgh Steelers team hotel said he was a fan of the New England Patriots during his arraignment Monday morning.

Dennis Harrison, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm.

The alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton hotel went off around 3:40 a.m., police said. Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said it appeared Harrison pulled the alarm as a prank against the Steelers ahead of their AFC Championship game with the Patriots.

Harrison was arrested when police found him walking around the hotel. He posted $100 bail and was released from police custody.

