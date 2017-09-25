Man accused of ramming into person who put box of bananas on his car

(WHDH) — An elderly man is facing charges after authorities is Florida say a disagreement involving a box of bananas prompted him to strike another person with his car.

Nelson Doland, 73, of Pasco County, got into an argument with the victim, who reportedly slammed a box of bananas on his Toyota Camry, according to WFLA.

Doland is accused of driving car into the victim and pinning them against another car. When asked by officers, police say Doland told them that he struck the person because they had placed the bananas on his car.

Doland claimed he reved his enginge in an attempt to scare the victim, but instead drove forward.

Doland was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

