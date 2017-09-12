Man accused of running over trooper leads police on chase, walks into store seeking job

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A man wanted for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and running over the foot of state trooper was arrested Tuesday in Westwood after leading police on chase.

A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Jose Jimenez, 26, of Lawrence, after authorities say he ran over a trooper’s foot while fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in Brockton on Thursday.

Troopers spotted Jimenez traveling north on Route 24. Authorities say he refused to stop, sparking a police pursuit onto Interstate 93, which eventually ended with an arrest on University Avenue in Westwood.

Jimenez dumped his car in a nearby parking lot, walked into a business seeking a job and started filling out an application, according to police. Troopers converged on Osprey Wireless and arrested Jimenez on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Jimenez’s Toyota Camry was found abandoned outside the Peterson School. It’s been towed away for investigative purposes.

The incident remains under investigation.

