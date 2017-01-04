Man accused of selling drugs out of Manchester, N.H. house

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A man was arraigned in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday for allegedly possessing and selling drugs.

Police said Devin Blue, 21, was selling heroin and fentanyl out of his home. He allegedly tossed other drugs out of his car before police pulled him over Tuesday.

Blue was charged with possession of controlled drugs and falsifying physical evidence.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)