FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Framingham Monday night after he allegedly struck a woman with his car and took off.

Police said Tiago Veria, 23, hit a young woman on Beaver Street and then fled from the scene on foot. He was tracked down by police, who arrested him nearby.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)