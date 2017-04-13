Man accused of sexually assaulting child in 1990s

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been accused in New Hampshire of multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child during the 1990s.

Police on Wednesday arrested 54-year-old Ronald “Renny” Burr, of Knoxville, on a fugitive from justice charge. He awaits arraignment. Authorities in Concord, New Hampshire, say they plan to extradite Burr. They have an arrest warrant on multiple charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Concord police say their investigation began in December when an adult came forward alleging the abuse. Police traveled to Knoxville to find and arrest Burr, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, and others.

It wasn’t immediately known if Burr had an attorney, and a phone number for Ronald Burr rang unanswered.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)