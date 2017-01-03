Man accused of stabbing and arson in N.H. interrupts court proceedings

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — A man accused of burning down a church and stabbing two people in Lebanon, New Hampshire interrupted proceedings Tuesday with an outburst in court.

Anthony Boisvert, 27, allegedly burned down a historic church before he stabbed two people in retaliation for information they gave police. During proceedings, Boisvert demanded to be set free so he could kill his family members.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash. Procesutors asked for the high bail, saying he has a “significant” criminal history that includes theft, burglary and drug possession. He also has pending charges for child pornography possession.

According to court documents, Boisvert told police he broke into First Baptist church, committed a lewd act in the nursery and then set the church on fire. He also allegedly set a fire in a nearby building’s basement. Boisvert’s twin sister was also in court on accusations that she tried to cover up evidence.

The two stabbing victims are expected to be OK. Police said charges against Boisvert could be upgraded.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)