Man accused of stabbing MBTA bus driver appears in court

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing an MBTA bus driver in Lynn appeared in court on Monday.

The attack, which happened Saturday night on the 426 bus, was captured on cell phone video.

Police say the suspect, 53-year-old Gustavo Merida, lunged at another passenger with a knife and then stabbed the driver twice.

The driver, a 61-year-old woman, stopped the bus on Boston Street near Fenton Avenue, as neighbors rushed over to help.

Police say Merida got onto the bus at the Wonderland MBTA station and asked the driver to take him home. She said he appeared drunk. She asked him where home was and to take a seat.

Witnesses say they saw him get angry and start to wave the knife around. Passengers say they tackled him to the ground after he stabbed the driver.

Former bus drivers came to Merida’s hearing Monday, saying they couldn’t believe someone would attack the bus driver.

“She’s just the sweetest person, she would do anything for anybody,” said Debbie Manning, a former co-worker of the driver.

The driver is recovering from a stab wound to the shoulder and back. Friends of the driver say they are thankful to the passengers who jumped up to stop man.

