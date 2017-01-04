Man accused of stabbings, arson has fiery outbursts in court

A New Hampshire man accused of stabbing two people and torching a historic church in Lebanon broke into a rage Tuesday during a court appearance.

Anthony Boisvert, 27, interrupted court proceedings and threatened to harm members of his family

“I would have slit her throat. Boom. She would have been dead,” Boisvert said in an initial outburst.

Boisvert is charged with setting fire to a church in Lebanon last week before stabbing two people as retaliation for information they shared with police.

Police arrested Boisvert shortly after the incident. His bail was set at $500,000.

“I think he is a flight risk and a danger to the community, and those are really the standards for having a cash bail. He has a significant history and the charges are very serious. I think that enhances that danger and concern,” prosecutor Ben LeDuc said of Boisvert.

Boisvert’s criminal history includes theft, burglary and drug possession.

According to court documents, Boisvert told police that he broke into the First Baptist Church and committed a lewd act in the nursery before setting the entire structure ablaze.

Boisvert is also accused of setting a fire at nearby building. Detectives said Boisvert told them that he knew children lived inside the building.

When a judge asked Boisvert if he had anything to say about his bail, another outburst ensued.

“I think you should give me about $500 bail so I can go out and stab my cousin to death. Maybe kill my aunt and my uncle,” Boisvert said. “Maybe I can cut them up and eat them on a frying pan.”

Boisvert’s sister also faced a judge Tuesday on charges she covered up evidence.

The two people injured in the stabbings are expected to recover. The church was deemed a total loss.

Prosecutors say more charges could be filed against Boisvert.

