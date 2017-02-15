Man accused of stealing beer drags police officer with car through intersection

NEWINGTON, CT. (WHDH) — A police officer attempting to apprehend a man accused of stealing $200 worth of beer was dragged through an intersection in Connecticut on Sunday.

The officer approached the suspect’s car and was dragged about 500 feet down a road in Newington when the driver suddenly took off.

According to the officer, the suspect also pulled out a gun during the incident.

Police are still searching for the driver.

The officer involved sustained minor injuries.

021517-dragging-suspect

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

021517-dragging-suspect

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus