Man accused of stealing out of several storage units in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury have arrested a man on charges he stole an array of items from multiple storage units in the town.

Peter Ortiz, 30, of Leicester is accused of stealing from six storage units at Simply Self Storage on Main Street over a period of “several months.”

Police said an investigation led officers to Ortiz’ storage unit. They said a search of the unit revealed “numerous amounts” of stolen property, including golf clubs, appliances, tools, electronics, sporting goods, toys, luggage and more.

Ortiz was arrested on theft charges. He was slated to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of the alleged thefts is asked to contact police.

View photos of some of the items recovered by police below:

