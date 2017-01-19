Man accused of threatening people with ax killed by Calif. police

WESTCHESTER, Calif. (WHDH) — A man accused of threatening people with an ax was shot and killed by police in California.

Police in Westchester said they received several reports of an agitated man who was walking up to people with an ax. When police arrived on the scene, they said they chased him as he drove off in his SUV.

When the man got out of the car, police said they opened fire, killing him. Witnesses described hearing about a dozen quick shots.

