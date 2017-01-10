Man accused of threatening to kill police during Haverhill standoff held without bail

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - The man accused of prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday night was ordered held without bail at an arraignment Tuesday.

Carlos Perez, 37, is accused of pulling a gun on eight officers, triggering a tense, four-hour standoff with state and local police.

Police evacuated the neighborhood when they said Perez barricaded himself in the basement of an apartment building on Franklin Street.

Police said officers broke down the basement door and were met with a gun.

“That basement door was forced open. Upon forcing it open, an officer yelled gun,” Haverhill Police Lt. Robert Pistons said.

One officer said bullets were fired near his face as another officer pulled him back.

When the shooting stopped, police said Perez told officers that he was high on heroin. They said he threatened to commit suicide and kill officers.

Perez was initially wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Perez eventually left the basement and was arrested. Officers found a black BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic weapon, according to police.

“The subject agreed to give himself and surrender peacefully,” Pistons said.

No one was injured during the standoff.

Perez is due back in court next week.

