Man accused of threatening woman with piece of steel during Winchester road rage incident

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man is facing charges after police say he threatened a woman with a piece of steel during a road rage incident in Winchester on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the Winchester Center traffic rotary after getting a report from a woman who said a man had threatened her with a 1 1/2-foot piece of steel.

Scott Lawrence, of Dracut, allegedly cut the woman off. When the victim beeped at him, police say Lawrence exited his vehicle and approached her with the piece of steel in hand.

The two exchanged words before Lawrence drove off. Shortly after, police say officers apprehended Lawrence at the intersection of Church Street and Bacon Street.

Lawrence is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Woburn District Court.

