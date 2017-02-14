Man accused of throwing sledge hammer at car window

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has been accused of throwing a sledge hammer at a car window.

Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew Redmond, of Panton on Monday.

A man told police he was driving in the town of Ferrisburgh last week when a man ran into the road and threw the sledge hammer onto the front windshield.

Police charged Redmond with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court in April. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and his number is unpublished.

