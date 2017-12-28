Man accused of trafficking after crates of marijuana seized in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island man was arrested after police said they recovered two crates filled with marijuana in Wareham.

Police said the crates were delivered to Cape Cod Express, a shipping company in Wareham. The man said the crates belonged to him and when they were search, police allegedly found more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

The man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)