LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with attempted human trafficking and using a computer to lure who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they met up with 58-year-old Richard Byrne, of Newbury, New Hampshire, at a parking lot, where he thought he would meet up with the girl.

Police said they’ve been conducting investigations through a social media provider targeting individuals who were seeking to victimize children. They said police engaged in conversations, initially occurring via Craigslist, with a man who sought to meet the person he thought was the teen.

Byrne was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

