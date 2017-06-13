Man admits to posing as girl, sexually exploiting 150 boys

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting about 150 boys by posing as a 14-year-old girl and convincing them to send nude photos and videos of themselves to him.

The U.S Attorney’s office says 24-year-old Curtis Simoneau, of Framingham, entered the plea Monday to federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. He’ll be sentenced in October.

Authorities say Simoneau told a 13-year-old boy he was a girl living in Maine named “Lauren James.” Simoneau and the victim exchanged nude images and videos in 2015.

Police later identified “Lauren James” as Simoneau.

Authorities say search of his home last year found hundreds of nude and sexually suggestive photos and videos sent by boys who believed they were sending them to a teenage girl.

