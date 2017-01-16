Man allegedly tries to abduct teen girl in Hillsboro

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) — Police are searching for the man who allegedly approached and tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl in Hillsborough, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Hillsborough Police said a 16-year-old girl was walking on Melody Lane Saturday evening and was approached by a man in a small black car with a Massachusetts license plate who told her to get in.

Officials said the girl ran home and told her mother to call police. Police said the girl was not harmed.

The man reportedly wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt, is in his 30’s and has shaggy hair and a beard. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hillsborough Police.

