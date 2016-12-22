Man appears in court after allegedly throwing brick at police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect accused of throwing a brick at a cruiser and injuring a police officer was called to court on Thursday.

The suspect, Jonathan Andujar, 24, was taken into custody after police say he allegedly threw a brick at a cruiser.

The officer in the car heard a loud bang on the back window of her cruiser and made a U-turn to investigate.

Police say that’s when she spotted Andujar with a brick in his hand, which he then threw at the windshield of her cruiser.

Another officer who saw the situation unfold, jumped in and arrested Andujar. The officer fell and injured his wrist in two places during the take down.

The incident happened while the first officer was responding to a call of a suspicious package on Dalton Street. She was on her way to that scene when the incident happened in the South End.

The bomb squad cleared the suspicious package near the intersection of Boylston Street and Dalton Streets after it was found to be harmless.

The suspect is being sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Bail was set at $2,000.

24 y/o Jonathan Andujar called before a judge for allegedly hurling 2 bricks @bostonpolice cruiser. Immediately sent for psych eval #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 22, 2016

ADA: Andujar threw a brick at cruiser unprovoked. When officer arrested him, officer hurt wrist in 2 places. #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 22, 2016

ADA: during booking Andujar talked about Nazis, Germany and having a tiger tattoo on his chest. #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 22, 2016

Defense: Andujar has no prior charges and needs mental health evaluation. "Somethings going on" #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 22, 2016

Judge sends Andujar to Bridgewater State Hospital and sets $2000 bail #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 22, 2016

