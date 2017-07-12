Man arraigned after Milton couple tied up, robbed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man has been arraigned following a violent incident in which a Milton couple was tied up and bound for hours while their home was robbed.

According to police, a man was outside his home on Blue Hill Ave at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday when he was approached by two men with guns. The men brought the victim inside his home and duct taped his hands and feet.

The man was held for around 6 hours while items from the victim’s home were loaded into his pickup truck. During this time, according to police, the suspects prepared to withdraw a large amount of money from the victim’s bank account.

At around 3:45 p.m., the victim’s wife came home and was immediately restrained by the suspects, her hands tied together with pieces of a towel.

At this time, one suspect took the man in one car while a second suspect took the woman in another car in a different direction. The man was told to withdraw a large amount of money at a bank in Hyde Park and was told his wife would be harmed if he didn’t comply.

The victim entered the bank and withdrew money but was able to alert a teller of the abduction with a hand-written note. The bank employee alerted police to the incident.

After checking the victim’s home and seeing evidence of a crime, police received reports that the man and woman had been released — one on Geneva Ave, the other on Brindsley Street — in Boston. Police located a person of interest just after midnight Monday.

A suspect — Odalis Pascual German-Perez, 21 of Mattapan — was arrested and charged with armed assault, home invasion, kidnapping, and assault and battery.

German-Perez is being held on $100,000 bail.

A second suspect in the case has yet to be located.

