Man arraigned in connection with Downtown Crossing stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) — A man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a stabbing earlier this week in Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Davongie Stone attacked a man outside the Primark department store early Sunday morning, stabbing the man several times in the chest and piercing his heart. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police said they used surveillance video to trace Stone’s steps and got his handprint from a nearby MBTA station. Stone is also facing charges in connection with two stabbings in Cambridge on Saturday.

Stone’s family said he is homeless and mentally ill but not the suspect. One relative told 7News Stone is innocent and the Boston Police are only going after him because he is black.

Stone is being held on $500,00 cash bail.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)