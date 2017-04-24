Man arraigned in connection with Methuen bank robbery

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was in court Monday after he allegedly robbed a bank in Methuen.

Thomas Bowler, 48, allegedly walked into the Savings Bank on Burnham Road on Saturday and demanded money from a teller. Police said he showed a pistol to the teller before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.

Bowler, who police said works as an emergency room nurse at Lowell General Hospital, was arrested at the hospital. He was charged with armed robbery and using a firearm while committing a felony.

