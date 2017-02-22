Man arraigned in killing ex-girlfriend and Orlando police officer

ORLANDO (WHDH) — The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was arraigned Wednesday in court.

Markeith Loyd was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and other counts. He did not submit a plea but told the judge that he did not want to talk after being asked a question.

Loyd suggested he would be his own attorney in the case but the judge has not yet ruled if he is competent to do that.

