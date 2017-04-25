Man arrested, accused of abusing girlfriend’s children in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — A Roxbury man was arrested after police said he threw his girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins into the water off of East Boston.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Mikel Hilario was under the influence of heroin when he tossed the children into the water at Constitution Beach. People nearby on the beach called police.

Hilario was arrested and faces several charges, including reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors said Hilario was being reckless at the time but his defense attorney said he was simply playing with them in shallow water. According to Hilario’s attorney, the twins’ mother said the children have autism and have a hard time following directions and controlling their behavior.

“The plan wasn’t to go swimming but she’s not surprised the kids insisted on going into the water,” said Hilario’s attorney. She said the few seconds of video does not show any wrongdoing and that the children’s mother does not have any concerns.

The children were not hurt. The Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident.

