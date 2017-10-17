Man arrested, accused of armed robbery at Billerica gas station

BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested after police said he held up a gas station convenience store at gunpoint in Billerica.

Police said the suspect, Michael Girouard, initially asked for multiple packs of cigarettes at the Petrolex. During the transaction, cashier Ibrahim Jameel said Girouard pulled out a silver gun at pointed it at his face. Jameel said Girouard demanded money and after getting the cash, he slowly backed out of the store while still pointing his gun at him.

“I asked myself, is that the end? This can’t be real,” said Jameel.

Girouard was arrested, along with Nicole Donlon, who police said was the driver of the getaway car.

Police are also investigating two other robberies, one at the Mobil gas station in Tewksbury and another at the Variety Plus convenience store in Billerica. No one has been charged in those robberies but police said there are reports of a suspect and gun similar to Girouard.

