Man arrested, accused of assaulting woman at Framingham park

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman at a park in Framingham over the weekend.

Paul Shkreli was charged with assault and battery and accosting a subject of the opposite sex.

Police said Shkreli grabbed the woman from behind as she walked her dog at Callahan State Park. The woman was then thrown to the ground before police said her attacker fled the scene.

