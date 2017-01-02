Man arrested, accused of carjacking and assault in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Dartmouth for allegedly assaulting someone and stealing their car.

Police said Kodie Lefevre, 20, was in the car with a man he knew when he attacked him. Lefevre then allegedly drove off with the car.

The man went to the police station to report what happened. Lefevre was arrested shortly after and charged with carjacking and assault and battery.

