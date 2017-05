WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - A Melrose man has been arrested and accused of peeping into dorm rooms at Wellesley College.

Police charged him with disorderly conduct and are holding him on $1,500 cash bail.

He pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court Tuesday morning.

