Man arrested, accused of raping girl at knifepoint in 2012

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Barnstable police arrested a man Monday in connection with the 2012 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Police said John Dias, 23, of Centerville, sexually assaulted the girl in bathhouse at Hamblin’s Pond in Marstons Mills on July 1, 2012.

Dias was armed with a knife and told the victim that he would kill her if she tried to escape, police said.

After the incident, the victim and a witness provided investigators with a description of Dias.

Detectives took Dias into custody as he exited his his home Monday.

He faces many charges including, aggravated rape, assault with a dangerous weapon and indecent assault and battery.

