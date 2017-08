YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A New Bedford man was arrested Thursday morning after police said he was secretly filming girls and women.

Police said David Wong was upskirting women and girls at a clothing store in Yarmouth last month.

Wong faces several charges, including secret video recording of sexual intimate parts. He is being held on nearly $10,000 bond.

