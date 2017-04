AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a Worcester man in connection with a home invasion in Auburn.

Investigators say a witness called 911 after seeing Christopher Katinas break in through a side window.

Officers then found the 31-year-old inside the home and put him in handcuffs.

Katinas has been charged with breaking and entering.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)