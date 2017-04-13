Man arrested after breaking into Islamic school in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A suspect accused of trying to break his way into an Islamic school in Worcester will be facing a judge on Thursday.

Police say the man was caught on camera trying to kick his way inside.

Worcester Police say the video shown above is from Tuesday of a man repeatedly kicking at the doors of the Alhuda Academy, an Islamic school.

When police got on scene they say they found the back door of the building open but there was nothing missing inside or a suspect.

Police say the got a flood of tips and that is when they figured out the suspect was 30-year-old Andrew Burke of Shrewsbury.

He was arrested at his home and is now facing three charges including Defacement of Property, Breaking and Entering and Property Damage for the Purpose of Intimidation

