Man arrested after brother found stabbed to death in Leominster

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Police in Leominster have arrested a 20-year-old man after his brother was found stabbed to death in Leominster Tuesday night.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, Timothy Record, 20, was taken in by police at his family’s home at 20 Lakeshore Drive. He is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday.

Record is accused of stabbing his brother, Nathan Record, 23, at the Lakeshore Drive home.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Nathan Record was found and taken to UMass Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, where he died.

State and local police, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, are investigating.

