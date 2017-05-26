Man arrested after chase in Lancaster

LANCASTER, MA (WHDH) - Bolton Police, in coordination with State Police, arrested a man following a chase that spanned from Bolton to Lancaster.

According to State Police, the suspect — later identified as Elvis Hopkins, 36 of Johnston, RI — fled a residence in Bolton and led police on a chase.

Police say Hopkins then crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Route 117 and Route 70 in Lancaster.

Hopkins then allegedly fled the scene on foot, leading to a search. State Police K-9 units and troopers assisted in the search.

A Lancaster firefighter eventually spotted Hopkins running across Route 70. He was eventually arrested after a trooper found him running behind the Perkins School. He was brought to the Lancaster Police Department.

