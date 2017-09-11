Man arrested after crash following police pursuit in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have arrested a man who crashed while attempting to elude police on Sunday.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, but the driver sped away on Granite Street, then South Main Street and Milford Street.

Police say that car, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Joseph Reynolds, 35 of Manchester, struck a curb and a decorative stone on Milford Street, then flipped and landed on top of another vehicle.

Officers broke a window in the car to pull Reynolds from the vehicle. He was taken to Catholic Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released into police custody.

Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court Monday on charges including reckless conduct, OUI, and disobeying an officer.

