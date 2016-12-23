Man arrested after crashing into Walpole police cruiser

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing into a police cruiser in Walpole Thursday night.

Walpole Police said suspect Kevin Richard rear-ended a police cruiser on Washington Street at 6:52 p.m. Thursday.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time, but was in the cruiser when the suspect hit the car.

Police said the car fled before police tracked the suspect and arrested him. Richard was also charged with operating under the influence.

The officer in the cruiser was not injured. The suspect is due in court on Friday.

