Man arrested after domestic incident in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, NH have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a family member and threatening to burn the house down.

Police say they responded to a residence on Cameron Street after a domestic incident was reported.

According to police, Robert Conway, 26, assaulted a member of his family, then threatened to burn the house down. Police also allege that he threatened that the police would have to destroy the house and shoot him. He then locked himself in a bedroom in the home.

Police and SWAT teams helped to evacuate other members of the home and established a perimeter.

After a brief negotiation, Conway came out of the residence and was arrested without incident.

He was charged with simple assault and held on a “preventative detention.” He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)